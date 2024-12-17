Summarize Simplifying... In short Bhujbal, a politician who recently won a state assembly seat, expressed his disappointment over being excluded from the new cabinet.

Despite being encouraged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to run in the general elections, his candidacy was withdrawn at the last minute.

Despite being encouraged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to run in the general elections, his candidacy was withdrawn at the last minute.

After being dropped from the cabinet, Bhujbal retreated to his constituency, hinting at a possible statement about his political future after discussions with his constituents.

Bhujbal was left out of the cabinet expansion

'Am I a toy...': Bhujbal questions NCP over cabinet snub

By Snehil Singh 06:20 pm Dec 17, 202406:20 pm

What's the story Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal has openly expressed his displeasure after being left out of the recently expanded Maharashtra cabinet. Speaking to reporters in Nashik, he asked the party why it kept changing its mind about his political roles and expressed humiliation over the decision. "Am I a toy in your hands?" he asked, hinting CM Devendra Fadnavis supported his inclusion but it was NCP chief Ajit Pawar who had the last word.

Political uncertainty

Bhujbal reveals inconsistent party decisions

Bhujbal revealed that he was first asked to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but his name was never finalized. After he won the state assembly polls from Yeola, he was offered a Rajya Sabha seat which he refused as he feared his constituents would be upset if he resigned so soon after their support in the state election. "What will the people in my constituency feel if I resign?" he asked.

Election saga

Bhujbal's election journey and future plans

Bhujbal also shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had pushed him to contest from Nashik in the general elections. However, his name was withdrawn at the last moment. Despite these setbacks, Bhujbal said he would consider accepting a Rajya Sabha offer in one or two years after stabilizing matters in his Yeola constituency. He clarified he hadn't spoken to Ajit Pawar after being left out of the cabinet.

Ongoing developments

Bhujbal's absence from winter session and future statement

Bhujbal was among the 10 ministers dropped from the new cabinet during its expansion on Sunday. After being left out, he missed the winter session of the state legislature and went to his Nashik constituency. Amid speculations over his remark "Jahan nahi chaina, wahan nahi rehna"—don't stay where there's no peace—a day before, Bhujbal said that he would make a statement on Wednesday after discussing with NCP workers and people from his Yeola constituency.