'Am I a toy...': Bhujbal questions NCP over cabinet snub
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal has openly expressed his displeasure after being left out of the recently expanded Maharashtra cabinet. Speaking to reporters in Nashik, he asked the party why it kept changing its mind about his political roles and expressed humiliation over the decision. "Am I a toy in your hands?" he asked, hinting CM Devendra Fadnavis supported his inclusion but it was NCP chief Ajit Pawar who had the last word.
Bhujbal reveals inconsistent party decisions
Bhujbal revealed that he was first asked to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but his name was never finalized. After he won the state assembly polls from Yeola, he was offered a Rajya Sabha seat which he refused as he feared his constituents would be upset if he resigned so soon after their support in the state election. "What will the people in my constituency feel if I resign?" he asked.
Bhujbal's election journey and future plans
Bhujbal also shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had pushed him to contest from Nashik in the general elections. However, his name was withdrawn at the last moment. Despite these setbacks, Bhujbal said he would consider accepting a Rajya Sabha offer in one or two years after stabilizing matters in his Yeola constituency. He clarified he hadn't spoken to Ajit Pawar after being left out of the cabinet.
Bhujbal's absence from winter session and future statement
Bhujbal was among the 10 ministers dropped from the new cabinet during its expansion on Sunday. After being left out, he missed the winter session of the state legislature and went to his Nashik constituency. Amid speculations over his remark "Jahan nahi chaina, wahan nahi rehna"—don't stay where there's no peace—a day before, Bhujbal said that he would make a statement on Wednesday after discussing with NCP workers and people from his Yeola constituency.