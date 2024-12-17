Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to allegations from Congress, Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar clarified that the Telecommunications Act permits administrative assignment of satellite spectrum, denying favoritism towards Starlink.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia defended this, stating that technical and operational reasons prevent satellite spectrum auctions, a practice not currently adopted by any country.

Scindia emphasized that under Prime Minister Modi, mobile telephony spectrum auctions ensure transparency and public interest, while cautioning that not utilizing satellite spectrum could result in lost revenue and technological progress.

Congress hints at Starlink entering India

Satellite spectrum auction or administrative allotment: Congress vs BJP

By Snehil Singh 06:00 pm Dec 17, 202406:00 pm

What's the story A political row has broken out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over the Indian government's decision to administratively assign satellite spectrum. The controversy was triggered by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who hinted that this move could open the doors for Elon Musk's Starlink to enter India. Ramesh posted a parliamentary question raised by his party colleague Viriato Fernandes on the matter.

Government denies favoring Starlink with spectrum allocation

Responding to the Congress's allegations, Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar denied any intention to favor Starlink. He explained that the Telecommunications Act, 2023 allows administrative assignment of spectrum for satellite services. "The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) grants authorizations under Unified License (UL) for providing Satellite-based commercial communication services," he added.

BJP defends spectrum allocation decision

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia defended the government's decision, saying satellite spectrum cannot be auctioned for "technical and operational" reasons. He also noted that no country currently auctions satellite spectrum. Scindia slammed Congress for its handling of the 2G spectrum allocation during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era, calling it a "scam" with huge financial losses.

Scindia highlights transparency under Modi's leadership

Scindia stressed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, mobile telephony spectrum is currently auctioned to maintain transparency and public interest. He went on to say that satellite spectrum in some frequency bands is inherently shareable, which makes auctions impractical. The minister cautioned that not assigning this under-utilized spectrum could lead to lost revenue and missed technological advancements.