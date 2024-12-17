Adityanath said over 5,600 UP youths are in Israel

Adityanath on Priyanka's bag: 'UP sent 5,600 youth to Israel'

By Snehil Singh 05:47 pm Dec 17, 2024

What's the story Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for carrying a bag with "Palestine" written on it to the Parliament. He said, "A Congress leader was roaming around in the Parliament carrying a bag with Palestine written on it, while we are sending the youth of Uttar Pradesh to Israel." He added over 5,600 youths from UP have been sent to Israel for construction work so far.

Adityanath highlights UP government's initiative in Israel

Adityanath further emphasized that these youths are given free accommodation, food, and a monthly salary of ₹1.5 lakh. His remarks came after Vadra carried a bag with Palestinian emblems, including a watermelon—a symbol of Palestinian solidarity—to Parliament on Monday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Vadra of making a "fashion statement" while ignoring issues like atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Vadra defends her attire choice amid criticism

Responding to the criticism, Vadra defended her choice of attire saying, "Who is going to decide what clothes I am going to wear? This is typical patriarchy." She also urged the government to take action against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh. The BJP's Sambit Patra accused the Gandhi family of carrying "the bag of appeasement," while Union Minister of State SP Singh Bhagel said Vadra's actions were an attempt to polarize Muslim votes.

Vadra's stance on Israel-Palestine conflict and BJP's allegations

Notably, Vadra has been vocal about her opinion on the Israel-Palestine conflict. She had earlier slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for what she termed as "genocidal actions" in Gaza. Her comments had come after Netanyahu defended Israel's actions in Gaza during a speech to the US Congress. On Tuesday, Vadra and other Opposition MPs carried tote bags with messages against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh as part of their protest in Parliament.