Make poll promises you can keep: Congress chief raps Karnataka
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has advised the Karnataka government and other Congress units in poll-bound states to keep their promises in line with fiscal realities. This comes after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar suggested reviewing the 'Shakti' scheme, which provides free bus rides to women. Kharge stressed the need to make promises that match the budget to avoid financial troubles like bankruptcy.
Kharge warns against financial imprudence in poll promises
Kharge's remarks came at a press conference with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar. He emphasized that unplanned promises may result in financial limitations, impacting infrastructure development such as road upkeep. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) capitalized on Shivakumar's statements, alleging Congress of making impractical promises for electoral benefits.
BJP accuses Congress of unrealistic poll promises
BJP leader Ravi Shankar questioned how Congress would fulfill such commitments. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slammed Congress for making promises only for votes, citing internal disagreements within the party as evidence. Despite the controversy, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy assured there would be no review or stoppage of the 'Shakti' scheme.
'Shakti' scheme continues despite controversy
After Kharge's rebuke, Shivakumar took pride in Karnataka's guarantee model, saying it is a national example and has been adopted by other parties. "Karnataka guarantee model is a model for the entire country. BJP and other parties are also adopting it and we are proud that we could implement that and we could deliver that," he said.