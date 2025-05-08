5 killed, 2 seriously injured after chopper crashes in Uttarakhand
Five tourists were killed and two were seriously injured after a private helicopter crashed near Ganganani in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.
The chopper was on its way to Gangotri Dham when it crashed.
Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the incident, saying administration and relief teams are already at the helicopter crash site.
The helicopter was carrying six passengers and its captain.
Uttarakhand | Five passengers dead, two seriously injured in a helicopter crash near Ganganani in Uttarkashi district, confirms Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025
Administration and relief teams are present at the helicopter crash site.
The incident took place around 9:00am
According to reports, the incident took place around 9:00am.
The helicopter, operated by Aero Trans, went down near the Nag Mandir area, not far from the Bhagirathi River.
Locals and police arrived on the scene quickly after the incident occurred.
Later, a special Army unit, Disaster Management's QRT, NDRF, SDRF, 108 ambulance services, and officials from the Bhatwari tehsil, BDO office, and tax department were rushed to the spot.
Administration instructed to provide all possible assistance
State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reacted to the incident, saying the administration has been instructed to provide all possible assistance to the injured and investigate the accident.
"I am in constant touch with the authorities in this regard and every situation is being monitored," the Chief Minister added.