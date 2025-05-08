What's the story

Five tourists were killed and two were seriously injured after a private helicopter crashed near Ganganani in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

The chopper was on its way to Gangotri Dham when it crashed.

Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the incident, saying administration and relief teams are already at the helicopter crash site.

The helicopter was carrying six passengers and its captain.