What is kidfluencer culture, explored in Netflix's 'Bad Influence'
What's the story
Netflix is releasing a three-part docuseries, Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, on Wednesday.
Directed by Jenna Rosher and Kief Davidson, the series investigates the disturbing stories of alleged exploitation, cult-like manipulation, and abuse in the realm of "kidfluencers."
So, what is this phenomenon and why is it concerning?
Information
Who are kidfluencers?
Kidfluencer is the term used to denote children who partake in the social media influencer industry. Loaded with millions of "followers," these young influencers generate up to $26 million/year through advertising and the sharing of sponsored content (per a 2020 study cited by Humanium). But, questions of exploitation arise due to concerns regarding safe working conditions and the legal right to their earning. Also, the effect of constant social media limelight can be damaging.
Rise to stardom
Docuseries follows Piper Rockelle's journey to fame and fortune
The story focuses on Piper Rockelle, a 17-year-old actor-influencer who shot to online fame at eight via her YouTube channel and other platforms.
Before Rockelle discovered her niche in short-form content, she was a child performer, dancing and acting on both scripted and unscripted shows.
With the assistance of her mother, Tiffany Smith, she started producing short-form content that earned millions of followers.
At one point, her income from brand deals and other income streams reportedly surpassed $500K a month.
Kidfluencer collective
Then, 'The Squad' happened
From 2017, Rockelle worked with a rotating cast of tween "friends," calling themselves The Squad. This included fellow influencers Sophie Fergi, Gavin Magnus, Sawyer Sharbino, Hayden Haas, Corinne Joy, Jentzen Ramirez, Claire RockSmith, and Symonne Harrison.
But as they got famous, the parents of The Squad members started expressing displeasure regarding Smith's behavior and manipulation tactics.
This resulted in some members being ousted from the group by Smith.
Legal action
Lawsuit filed against Smith for alleged abuse
In January 2022, 11 members of The Squad sued Smith, accusing her of exploitation and putting them in an "emotionally, physically and sometimes sexually abusive environment."
The lawsuit claims Smith retaliated against anyone who questioned her judgment or behavior.
The docuseries explores the context and the details of these accusations, which Smith has denied publicly.
Aftermath
Now, Rockelle's channel lies deserted
If you are wondering what happened to the YouTube star (Rockelle has 12 million followers) and her mother, the answer is online silence.
Rockelle hasn't posted since December 2024, and the views on her recent videos are fairly low for someone with such a huge following.
Repotedly, YouTube had demonetized Rockelle's channel following the grave allegations against Smith.
The 2022 lawsuit ended in a $1.85 million settlement in 2024.
Tune in on Wednesday to learn more about the mom-daughter duo.