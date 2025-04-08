The story focuses on Piper Rockelle, a 17-year-old actor-influencer who shot to online fame at eight via her YouTube channel and other platforms.

Before Rockelle discovered her niche in short-form content, she was a child performer, dancing and acting on both scripted and unscripted shows.

With the assistance of her mother, Tiffany Smith, she started producing short-form content that earned millions of followers.

At one point, her income from brand deals and other income streams reportedly surpassed $500K a month.