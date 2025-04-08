What's the story

The much-awaited trailer of the political drama, Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, was launched on Tuesday in Mumbai. The movie, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, releases on May 1.

The trailer depicts a gripping battle between Devgn's honest officer and Deshmukh's corrupt politician, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

It also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in pivotal roles.