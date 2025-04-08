'Raid 2' trailer drops: Devgn creates 'chakravyuh' for Deshmukh
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer of the political drama, Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, was launched on Tuesday in Mumbai. The movie, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, releases on May 1.
The trailer depicts a gripping battle between Devgn's honest officer and Deshmukh's corrupt politician, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.
It also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in pivotal roles.
Sequel
'Raid 2' continues the narrative of 'Raid'
Raid 2 picks up from where the first film left off, with Amay Patnaik, the IRS officer played by Devgn, on his 75th raid against a powerful politician.
The trailer also features references to Patnaik's past mission from the first film, Raid.
The first Raid (2018) drew inspiration from a real-life income tax raid from the 1980s.
This sequel is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios.
Strategy
'Raid 2' trailer hints at multi-layered strategy
The trailer picks up with a power tussle between Devgn and Deshmukh, packed with the thrill of a lifetime. Devgn's character is shown forming a "chakravyuh" (a complex battle formation) to ensnare Deshmukh's character.
Kapoor as Devgn's wife makes an appearance in the trailer, enriching the plot. Saurabh Shukla's cameo makes things more tense, heightening the thrill factor.
The film was earlier slated for release on November 15, 2024, but was delayed due to post-production work.