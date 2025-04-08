Sunny Deol says Punjabi deportation from the US was inhumane
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has expressed concern over the recent deportation of Punjabi immigrants from the United States.
Addressing the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025, he lamented the absence of a sensitive, humanitarian touch in the deportation process.
"Though our people also went illegally, the officials could have treated them well. Jo hoya, changa nahi si (what happened was wrong)," Deol said, emphasizing that the deportees could have been treated with more respect.
Deportation crackdown
US has gotten strict about illegal immigration
News18's Rising Bharat Summit 2025, held on Tuesday, celebrated the power of Indian youth as a key force in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
The Gadar actor took the stage for a session titled Sunny Side Up, where he had a chat with host Kishore Ajvani.
Now, coming to the repatriation, the US has stepped up deportations of Indian nationals—mainly from Punjab—living illegally within its borders. As part of its crackdown on illegal immigration, deportation flights increased significantly.
Indian migrants
US deported 1,100 Indians amid crackdown
In February, a US military aircraft landed in Amritsar, Punjab, with 104 deported Indian migrants.
Most of the deportees were from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, and had entered the US illegally over the past few years.
This came amid a series of deportation flights, with reports stating that over 1,100 Indians were sent back between October 2024 and February 2025.
Upcoming film
Meanwhile, Deol confirmed playing Hanuman in 'Ramayana'
At the summit, Deol also confirmed that he will play Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana, opposite Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.
Calling it one of the biggest films of his career, Deol said he hasn't begun shooting yet but is excited for the challenge.
The film will be released in two parts—2026 and 2027—and features a star-studded cast, including Sai Pallavi, Yash, Lara Dutta, and Sheeba Chaddha.