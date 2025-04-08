What's the story

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has expressed concern over the recent deportation of Punjabi immigrants from the United States.

Addressing the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025, he lamented the absence of a sensitive, humanitarian touch in the deportation process.

"Though our people also went illegally, the officials could have treated them well. Jo hoya, changa nahi si (what happened was wrong)," Deol said, emphasizing that the deportees could have been treated with more respect.