What's the story

Maddock Films turned 20 recently, and it's not just the years that speak volumes; it's the films, too.

It is known for backing memorable titles like Stree, Badlapur, Luka Chuppi, Hindi Medium, and Dasvi.

Although it has experimented with various genres over the years, it's their recent productions that have set them apart in the market.

And now, with two decades in the bag, it's the perfect time to revisit some of its finest bangers throughout the years.