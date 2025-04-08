From 'Stree' to 'Chhaava'—20 years of Maddock's cinematic magic
What's the story
Maddock Films turned 20 recently, and it's not just the years that speak volumes; it's the films, too.
It is known for backing memorable titles like Stree, Badlapur, Luka Chuppi, Hindi Medium, and Dasvi.
Although it has experimented with various genres over the years, it's their recent productions that have set them apart in the market.
And now, with two decades in the bag, it's the perfect time to revisit some of its finest bangers throughout the years.
2025
2025: Historical dramas and patriotic thrillers
In 2025, Maddock dived into historical and patriotic storytelling.
Chhaava, a period drama based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life, starred Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna. It impressed with more than ₹800 crore worldwide on a ₹130 crore budget.
Meanwhile, Sky Force, led by Akshay Kumar, explored India's first airstrike. Although it fell short at the box office, it still earned praise from movie buffs.
This year, there's more in store with Ayushmann Khurrana's Thama scheduled for a Diwali release.
2024
2024: Horror-comedies & sci-fi love stories shine bright
In 2024, Maddock scored big with Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank; the much-awaited horror-comedy sequel became an all-time blockbuster, grossing ₹858.4 crore worldwide on a ₹100 crore budget.
Another release, Munjya, blended folklore with scares. Made on a ₹30 crore budget, it earned ₹132 crore globally, becoming a super hit.
Meanwhile, rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, despite mixed reviews, became a hit, grossing ₹133 crore.
2020-2023
2020-2023: Years of mixed fortunes across genres
In 2020, Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan was released just before the COVID-19 lockdown.
Though it got good reviews, the pandemic affected its box office run.
In 2021, horror-comedy Roohi with Janhvi Kapoor was declared a hit, while romantic drama Shiddat earned decent praise online.
In 2022, Bhediya, featuring Varun Dhawan, had a strong buzz but ended up as an average grosser. Then, in 2023, rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke turned into a surprise box office hit.
2017-2019
2017-2019: Years of strong social dramas
Maddock Films found major success in 2017 with Hindi Medium, a heartfelt take on the education system starring Khan.
Made on a ₹14 crore budget, it earned more than ₹100 crore and became an all-time blockbuster.
In 2018, Stree, a horror-comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, grossed ₹180.76 crore and kicked off a new genre trend.
Then, in 2019, Bala and Luka Chuppi tackled social issues with humor, both turning into super hits.
Strategic success
Dinesh Vijan's strategy sets Maddock Films apart
Maddock Films's box office success is also a result of Dinesh Vijan's visionary approach, which has set them apart from other production houses battling the consistency battle at ticket windows.
While Yash Raj Films has been re-releasing old movies and betting on actioners through its spy universe with upcoming films War 2 and Alpha, and Dharma Productions's recent genre experiments have only yielded average grossers, Maddock is focusing on diversity in content and casting.
Upcoming ventures
Maddock Films's future projects in horror comedy universe
Maddock Films is focusing heavily on diversity, be it content-wise or casting actors who suit the characters best, irrespective of their star power.
The production house has eight films scheduled in the horror-comedy universe from 2025-2028. They include titles such as Thama, Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Shakti Shalini, Chamunda, and Mahayudh.
Which is your favorite Maddock title?