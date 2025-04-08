Priyanka Chopra's family rents out Pune property for ₹2.25L/month
What's the story
Madhu Chopra, the mother of superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and her son Siddharth Chopra have rented out a property in Pune's Koregaon Park for ₹2.25L/month.
The transaction was registered in February 2025, with ₹39,000 paid as stamp duty and ₹1,000 as registration charges.
Sprawling over 4,800 sq. ft, the property was bought by the Chopras in August 2017 for ₹5.6 crore.
Lease specifics
Lease agreement details and projected rental income
The lease agreement for the property comes with a security deposit of ₹13.5L and a 36-month lock-in period.
It also comes with an annual rent escalation of 5%, starting at ₹2.25L/month and reaching ₹2.73L in the fifth year.
Over the five-year lease term, the total rental income will come to ₹1.49cr, with 4.8% annual rental yield in the first year, rising to 5.86% by Year-5.
This came after the family sold four apartments worth ₹16.17cr in Andheri West in March.
Property market
Koregaon Park: A prime location for residential and commercial use
Koregaon Park is famous for its lush greenery, elite residential enclaves, and bustling cafe culture.
The area is dotted with heritage bungalows, modern apartments, and commercial outlets.
Its proximity to prime business districts such as Kalyani Nagar and Pune Airport makes it a prime residential/commercial area.
In fact, between December 2023 and December 2024, 136 residential sale transactions worth ₹125 crore were registered in Koregaon Park, as per Square Yards.