Madhu Chopra, the mother of superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and her son Siddharth Chopra have rented out a property in Pune's Koregaon Park for ₹2.25L/month.

The transaction was registered in February 2025, with ₹39,000 paid as stamp duty and ₹1,000 as registration charges.

Sprawling over 4,800 sq. ft, the property was bought by the Chopras in August 2017 for ₹5.6 crore.