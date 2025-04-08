What's the story

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has confirmed the rumors of him playing Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana, opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram.

The announcement came during News18's Rising Bharat Summit 2025 on Tuesday.

Deol said, "I am working in Ramayana as Hanuman, yes that is true."

The much-awaited film will be a two-part series, with Part One releasing in 2026 and Part Two in 2027.