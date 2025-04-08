Sunny Deol confirms role as Hanuman in 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has confirmed the rumors of him playing Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana, opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram.
The announcement came during News18's Rising Bharat Summit 2025 on Tuesday.
Deol said, "I am working in Ramayana as Hanuman, yes that is true."
The much-awaited film will be a two-part series, with Part One releasing in 2026 and Part Two in 2027.
Role insights
'I have not started shooting yet but...'
Deol, meanwhile, expressed his excitement about playing Hanuman.
"For actors, we love challenging things because it's fun. We have to nail the character and listen to our director," he said.
"I immerse myself into my character so that people believe in it. I have not started shooting yet but it will be one of the most mega films."
Technical advancements
Deol expressed confidence in the film's technology and vision
Deol is confident about the film's tech and vision.
Earlier, while speaking to Pinkvilla, the Gadar star said, "The technology has come up so well now, that it makes you believe."
"I remember being taken aback by Superman. Now, the technology in India is getting better. The 'Chal Jayega' matter has reduced and we are all aiming for perfection."
He also praised producer Namit Malhotra (DNEG) for his work.
Casting details
'Ramayana' boasts an impressive ensemble cast
The film boasts of an impressive cast. While reports suggest Sai Pallavi will be playing Sita, Yash has confirmed he will be seen as Ravana.
Other members of the cast include Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, and of course, Deol as Hanuman.
A leaked image of Kapoor and Pallavi in costume from the set last year had already sent fans into a frenzy.