Paul Schrader (78), the screenwriter behind Hollywood films like Taxi Driver, has publicly denied allegations of sexual assault made by his former assistant.

In a letter to friends and associates, Schrader labeled the accusations as "false and misleading."

The allegations were first reported on April 3 when the 26-year-old assistant, referred to as Jane Doe, claimed in a legal filing that Schrader had assaulted her on multiple occasions.