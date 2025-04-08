'False, misleading': Hollywood screenwriter Paul Schrader denies sexual assault allegations
What's the story
Paul Schrader (78), the screenwriter behind Hollywood films like Taxi Driver, has publicly denied allegations of sexual assault made by his former assistant.
In a letter to friends and associates, Schrader labeled the accusations as "false and misleading."
The allegations were first reported on April 3 when the 26-year-old assistant, referred to as Jane Doe, claimed in a legal filing that Schrader had assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Allegations
Doe claimed that Schrader exposed himself in a hotel room
Doe alleged that Schrader assaulted her multiple times, including one incident soon after the premiere of Oh, Canada at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. She claimed that Schrader exposed himself to her in his hotel room.
She also alleged that Schrader's lawyer initially agreed on a monetary settlement after the said abuse but later backed out of the deal.
Subsequently, Doe's lawyers moved a New York state court to enforce the settlement.
Details
Veteran mentioned Harvey Weinstein in email to complainant
The lawsuit noted, "Two days (after the exposure incident), in full acknowledgment of his unlawful and predatory behavior, he wrote in an email to her...'If I have become a Harvey Weinstein in your mind, then of course you have no choice but to put me in the rearview mirror.'"
Weinstein's mention is noteworthy, given the disgraced Hollywood producer's history of sexual predation sparked the #MeToo movement and helped countless other victims of workplace abuse to step forward.
Defense
Schrader admitted to kissing his assistant twice
In his open letter, the veteran director maintained the lawsuit wasn't about sexual harassment but filed in hopes of "a quick money grab."
Then, he went on to detail two "physically 'intimate' experiences" with Doe.
He admitted to kissing her in December 2023 after both had been drinking, following which Doe "did not indicate to me that she had been troubled by the kiss."
Schrader again kissed her in May 2024 at Cannes when "she indicated displeasure."
What he said
'If this case ever makes it to trial...'
"I never attempted to kiss her again and I also apologized. Even after Cannes, Plaintiff expressed emphatically her desire to continue to work, dine, and travel with me," Schrader added.
"I have nothing to hide about my conduct—and that includes my decision not to yield to the pressure."
He noted, "If this case ever makes it to trial, I will be honest with the judge and jury who I am confident will see the truth."
Legal response
Schrader's lawyer plans to contest the lawsuit
Schrader's lawyer, Philip Kessler, told AFP on Monday that they would fight the lawsuit.
Kessler stressed that Schrader had not signed an agreement and so it was null and void.
He also said that Schrader had only kissed Doe twice in nearly three and a half years.
"He will also say that he never attempted to have sex with her, and he will also say that he never exposed himself to her," Kessler added.