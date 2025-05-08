Centre calls all-party meeting today after 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
The Indian government has called an all-party meeting at 11:00am on Thursday.
The main agenda of the meeting is to brief political leaders on 'Operation Sindoor.'
The operation was launched on Wednesday with the aim of striking nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
Leaders will be informed on the operation's objectives, the precise terror targets attacked, the strategic and security implications, and India's preparedness in the case of retaliatory strikes from Pakistan.
Targets
Operation Sindoor targets major terror hubs
Operation Sindoor was launched following a recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians.
The operation successfully targeted crucial terror hubs, including the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke and major training camps in Bahawalpur.
In PoJK, strategic sites like Sawai Nala and Syedna Bilal in Muzaffarabad were also targeted.
Execution
Precision strikes executed in early hours
Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes in the early hours of Wednesday, between 1:05am and 1:30am.
In 25 minutes, they fired 24 missiles at the identified targets.
The "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible" operation aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.
"No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted," the government said in a statement.
"India has demonstrated considerable restraint in its selection of targets and method of execution."
Casualties
Jaish-e-Mohammad chief confirms family casualties
Among the deceased are family members of Azhar Masood, chief of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit. He confirmed that 10 of his family members were killed in these missile strikes.
The operation has received strong backing from political leaders across party lines in India.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, praised the military's courage on X, writing, "Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!"