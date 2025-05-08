What's the story

The Indian government has called an all-party meeting at 11:00am on Thursday.

The main agenda of the meeting is to brief political leaders on 'Operation Sindoor.'

The operation was launched on Wednesday with the aim of striking nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Leaders will be informed on the operation's objectives, the precise terror targets attacked, the strategic and security implications, and India's preparedness in the case of retaliatory strikes from Pakistan.