Satellite images released by Maxar Technologies provide a before-after view of the Bahawalpur and Muridke sites, which are strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, respectively.

The images confirm direct hits on the Subham Allah mosque in Bahawalpur, where Indian missiles went through the dome.

A Lashkar-e-Taiba establishment in Muridke was also completely destroyed during the precision strikes.