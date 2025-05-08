Operation Sindoor: Satellite images show damage at Bahawalpur terror site
India carried out a series of precision airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early Wednesday morning.
"Operation Sindoor" was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, which killed 26 people.
Now, the first batch of satellite images has been released, confirming severe damage to key terror hubs.
Damage assessment
Satellite images reveal extensive damage
Satellite images released by Maxar Technologies provide a before-after view of the Bahawalpur and Muridke sites, which are strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, respectively.
The images confirm direct hits on the Subham Allah mosque in Bahawalpur, where Indian missiles went through the dome.
A Lashkar-e-Taiba establishment in Muridke was also completely destroyed during the precision strikes.
Military action
Operation Sindoor: A coordinated military response
Operation Sindoor was carried out in a swift and coordinated blitz that lasted just 26 minutes. This is India's most extensive cross-border strike since the Balakot operation.
Military officials said air, naval and ground-based assets were involved in these operations.
Over 80 terrorists linked to banned outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen were reportedly neutralized during these precision strikes.
Target selection
Precision strikes based on credible intelligence
Targets for Operation Sindoor were selected on the basis of credible intel inputs as well as their involvement in carrying out terror activities.
"The selection of targets for Operation Sindoor was based on credible intelligence inputs and role of these facilities in perpetrating terror activities. The locations were selected to avoid damage to civilian installations and loss of civilian lives," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi confirmed during a media briefing.
Diplomatic fallout
Pakistan responds to India's Operation Sindoor
In response to India's operation, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif said his country has every right to give a "befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India."
He stressed that the Pakistani armed forces "know very well how to deal with the enemy."
At the same time, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif expressed willingness to "wrap up" tensions with New Delhi if India takes steps toward de-escalation.