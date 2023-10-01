Pakistan: 26/11 mastermind's close aide reportedly shot dead in Karachi
One of the most wanted individuals of Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Mufti Qaiser Farooq, was reportedly shot dead by unknown individuals in Pakistan's Karachi. According to Pakistan's news outlet Dawn, police sources revealed that the 30-year-old LeT terrorist was shot in a "targeted attack" on Saturday near a religious institution in the Samanabad area of Karachi.
Farooq reportedly suffered wounds on his back, died in hospital
Farooq, one of the founding members of LeT, suffered bullet wounds in the back and was moved to a hospital, where he allegedly died during treatment. It should also be noted that the 30-year-old is widely renowned for being a close aide to the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Hafiz Saeed.