SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh announces new seaplane service in India
What's the story
Ajay Singh, the promoter of SpiceJet, has announced plans to launch a new seaplane service in India under the brand name SkyHop.
The operations of this venture will be independent of SpiceJet.
Singh has applied for a scheduled commuter operator permit with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct this service.
This comes after the Indian government relaxed restrictions on water aerodromes and seaplane pilot qualifications last year.
Expansion
Government initiatives and infrastructure development
Separately, the Indian government has invited fresh bids for seaplane routes under its 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Aadmi' scheme.
The move comes after 50 seaplane routes were awarded under the previous UDAN scheme, but weren't implemented for various reasons.
Notably, infrastructure development is already underway to support these services, with terminal facilities being constructed at three sites in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Preparations underway
SkyHop Aviation prepares for launch
Preparations for the launch of SkyHop are already underway. The company has leased a Twin Otter amphibian aircraft and is hiring pilots and a team to operate the service.
The venture, SkyHop, is being led by Singh's daughter Avani.
Last November, SpiceJet partnered with De Havilland for seaplane trials at various locations. The latter was optimistic India would soon have around 10 seaplanes in operation.