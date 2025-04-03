What's the story

Ajay Singh, the promoter of SpiceJet, has announced plans to launch a new seaplane service in India under the brand name SkyHop.

The operations of this venture will be independent of SpiceJet.

Singh has applied for a scheduled commuter operator permit with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct this service.

This comes after the Indian government relaxed restrictions on water aerodromes and seaplane pilot qualifications last year.