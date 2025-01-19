What's the story

Starting next academic year, madrassas under the Uttarakhand Waqf Board will start teaching Ramayana and Sanskrit.

The change will be implemented in either March or April.

The move comes with the aim to modernize education, provide broader learning opportunities, and instill a sense of nationalism among madrassa students.

The new syllabus will be initially implemented in four madrassas in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts.