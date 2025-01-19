Uttarakhand madrassas to teach Ramayan, Sanskrit from next year
What's the story
Starting next academic year, madrassas under the Uttarakhand Waqf Board will start teaching Ramayana and Sanskrit.
The change will be implemented in either March or April.
The move comes with the aim to modernize education, provide broader learning opportunities, and instill a sense of nationalism among madrassa students.
The new syllabus will be initially implemented in four madrassas in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts.
Educational growth
Curriculum expansion planned for all Waqf Board madrassas
The Waqf Board intends to expand this curriculum to all 117 madrassas under its management after hiring more teachers.
There are 419 registered madrassas in Uttarakhand.
The board also plans to modernize eight to ten madrassas by the end of the year as part of its larger educational reform plan.
As part of the educational reforms, ex-defense personnel will be recruited as physical education instructors. This move is aimed at promoting fitness and discipline among students.
Administrative consolidation
Smaller madrassas to be merged for streamlined administration
In a bid to streamline administration and increase income from vacant properties, smaller madrassas will be merged into central facilities.
Shadab Shams, chairperson of the state Waqf Board, said this strategy will "streamline administration and allow us to use vacant properties to increase income."
The first model madrassa in Muslim Colony, Dehradun is nearing completion of its upgrade as part of these ongoing reforms.