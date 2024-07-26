In short Simplifying... In short Uttarakhand, a popular tourist destination in India, has introduced a new rule requiring all vehicles to carry garbage bags or bins to combat littering.

Non-compliance will result in fines and travel restrictions within the state.

Meanwhile, Goa is planning to impose stricter penalties, including revoking vehicle permits for a year, for illegal garbage dumping.

Uttarakhand mandates garbage bags for vehicles

Going to Uttarakhand? Keep garbage bags, bins in car

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:56 am Jul 26, 202410:56 am

What's the story The government of Uttarakhand has mandated that all vehicles entering the state must carry garbage bags and dustbins. This initiative is designed to preserve the cleanliness and natural beauty of the Himalayan state by preventing illegal garbage disposal. The enforcement of this rule falls under the jurisdiction of the Uttarakhand transport department, which will inspect incoming vehicles at all entry points.

Inter-State cooperation

Neighboring states notified of Uttarakhand's anti-littering rule

Transport officers from neighboring states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been notified about the new rule. The letters sent by the Uttarakhand government seek their cooperation and compliance with this anti-littering initiative. Vehicles that fail to adhere to this rule will face fines and will not be issued a trip card permitting travel within Uttarakhand.

Environmental responsibility

Chief Secretary stresses importance of new rule

Chief Secretary Radha Raturi emphasized the significance of the new rule, stating that vehicles should have a dustbin or garbage bag installed before being issued trip cards. Raturi added, "Uttarakhand is a tourist state. Maintaining the natural cleanliness of the state and protecting its environment is the collective responsibility of its residents as well as lakhs of tourists and devotees who visit the state every year."

Legislative amendments

Goa plans stricter penalties for illegal garbage dumping

In related news, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced plans to amend existing legislation to impose stricter penalties against illegal garbage dumping. The proposed amendments include revoking permits of vehicles for one year if they are caught illegally disposing of garbage. This move mirrors Uttarakhand's efforts to maintain cleanliness and protect the environment in popular tourist destinations.