Going to Uttarakhand? Keep garbage bags, bins in car
The government of Uttarakhand has mandated that all vehicles entering the state must carry garbage bags and dustbins. This initiative is designed to preserve the cleanliness and natural beauty of the Himalayan state by preventing illegal garbage disposal. The enforcement of this rule falls under the jurisdiction of the Uttarakhand transport department, which will inspect incoming vehicles at all entry points.
Neighboring states notified of Uttarakhand's anti-littering rule
Transport officers from neighboring states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been notified about the new rule. The letters sent by the Uttarakhand government seek their cooperation and compliance with this anti-littering initiative. Vehicles that fail to adhere to this rule will face fines and will not be issued a trip card permitting travel within Uttarakhand.
Chief Secretary stresses importance of new rule
Chief Secretary Radha Raturi emphasized the significance of the new rule, stating that vehicles should have a dustbin or garbage bag installed before being issued trip cards. Raturi added, "Uttarakhand is a tourist state. Maintaining the natural cleanliness of the state and protecting its environment is the collective responsibility of its residents as well as lakhs of tourists and devotees who visit the state every year."
Goa plans stricter penalties for illegal garbage dumping
In related news, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced plans to amend existing legislation to impose stricter penalties against illegal garbage dumping. The proposed amendments include revoking permits of vehicles for one year if they are caught illegally disposing of garbage. This move mirrors Uttarakhand's efforts to maintain cleanliness and protect the environment in popular tourist destinations.