What's the story

A Bengaluru-based tech professional has been cheated of ₹11 crore by cybercriminals impersonating officials from the police, customs, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Bengaluru-based tech professional, Vijay Kumar, was threatened with arrest over a fake money laundering case.

They got to know about his market investment of ₹50 lakh which had grown to ₹12 crore and coerced him into sharing sensitive personal information including Aadhaar and PAN card details.