IIT-Madras director praises cow urine's 'medicinal value,' sparks controversy
What's the story
A video of the director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, V Kamakoti, praising cow urine for its "medicinal value" has gone viral.
In the video, Kamakoti allegedly endorsed the "anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and digestive properties" of "gomutra." He claimed it is used for conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), news agency PTI reported.
Event details
Kamakoti's remarks confirmed by IIT Madras sources
Kamakoti also shared an anecdote of a "sanyasi" treating a high fever with cow urine.
The authenticity of the video hasn't been independently verified. However, sources from IIT Madras confirmed to the media that Kamakoti made these remarks during an event at a Go Samrakshana Sala in Chennai.
As an "organic farmer," he spoke at the Goshala event, with his comments reportedly having a broader context.
Political backlash
Kamakoti's comments on cow urine draw criticism
Kamakoti's remarks have been criticized by Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members.
Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram accused Kamakoti of "peddling pseudoscience" and tagged the Indian Medical Association in his criticism.
DMK leader TKS Elangovan demanded Kamakoti's transfer from IIT Madras to a government medical college, suggesting he should be appointed as director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).