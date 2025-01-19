What's the story

A video of the director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, V Kamakoti, praising cow urine for its "medicinal value" has gone viral.

In the video, Kamakoti allegedly endorsed the "anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and digestive properties" of "gomutra." He claimed it is used for conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), news agency PTI reported.