Bihar's ₹40L clock tower stops working a day after inauguration
What's the story
A clock tower hastily made operational in Bihar has stopped working a day after being activated.
The structure, built at a cost of ₹40 lakh under the Smart City initiative in Sharif, was reportedly rushed to be made operational during the chief minister's Pragati Yatra.
However, thieves stole copper wires from it the next day, making it nonfunctional.
Online response
Social media reacts to Bihar's clock tower
The dysfunctional clock tower has led to a debate on social media. Users have lambasted the "shady job" and pathetic finish of the structure.
One X user wrote, "This shabbily painted, poorly finished, concrete clock tower in Bihar Sharif...had its clock stop working within 24 hours of being made operational."
Another social media user was disappointed by its appearance and quality.
Twitter Post
X user slams poor work on clock tower
This shabbily painted, poorly finished, concrete clock tower in Bihar Sharif, built under 'Smart City' project, had its clock stop working within 24 hours of inauguration.— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 6, 2025
Guess the production cost? Only ₹40 lakh! Just 40 lakhs for this architectural marvel! Hats off! pic.twitter.com/GZqnGX8z7Q
Project clarification
Official clarifies status of clock tower project
Defending itself, a Bihar government official told The Indian Express that "the current structure is not the final design."
"The clock tower has not yet been inaugurated as the project is still underway," he said.
During Pragati Yatra, "the clock was briefly made operational, but a few days later, unknown individuals stole a cable, making it defunct. Reinstallation work needs to be done."