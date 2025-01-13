What's the story

A horrific bus accident in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand killed five people and injured 18 others on Sunday.

The accident took place when a bus traveling from Pauri to Srinagar lost control and fell into a 100-meter-deep gorge near the Dahalchori area.

The accident happened around 4:00pm about an hour after the bus departed from the Pauri bus stand.