Bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand; 5 killed, 18 injured
What's the story
A horrific bus accident in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand killed five people and injured 18 others on Sunday.
The accident took place when a bus traveling from Pauri to Srinagar lost control and fell into a 100-meter-deep gorge near the Dahalchori area.
The accident happened around 4:00pm about an hour after the bus departed from the Pauri bus stand.
Rescue efforts
Rescue operations underway following tragic accident
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local authorities quickly launched rescue operations at the accident site.
SDRF Commander Arpan Yaduvanshi confirmed that "Pauri police and local people carried out a rescue operation on the spot."
He further added that 18 injured passengers were rushed to hospitals for immediate medical attention.
Official response
Uttarakhand CM expresses condolences, orders investigation
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to the social media platform X to express his condolences.
He wrote, "Very sad news was received about the death of four passengers due to a bus accident on the way to Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pauri."
He said relief and rescue operations were underway and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan has directed transport department officials to probe the cause of this tragic incident.