What's the story

The world's largest spiritual congregation, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, officially began in Prayagraj on Monday.

The event is expected to draw in more than one crore devotees to the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

The festival started on "paush purnima" and will go on till February 26.

The first two days alone are expected to witness over four crore devotees taking the holy dip.