Lauding 'Operation Sindoor' by India's armed forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it is a direct response to the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The operation involved precision strikes on nine bases across the border and along the Line of Control (LoC).

These bases were reportedly used by terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The strikes were coordinated by the Army, Navy, and Air Force in the first such tri-services operation since the 1971 war.