'Bharat remains...committed to eradicating terrorism': Shah reacts to 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
Lauding 'Operation Sindoor' by India's armed forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it is a direct response to the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
The operation involved precision strikes on nine bases across the border and along the Line of Control (LoC).
These bases were reportedly used by terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad.
The strikes were coordinated by the Army, Navy, and Air Force in the first such tri-services operation since the 1971 war.
Appreciation
Acknowledgment of armed forces' efforts
Taking to X, he said he's proud of the Bharat's armed forces and that India remains committed to eradicating terrorism.
"Proud of our armed forces. Operation Sindoor is Bharat's response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam."
"The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots," said Shah.
Terrorism
80 terrorists have been killed
India launched 'Operation Sindoor,' a coordinated military operation against nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in the early hours of Wednesday.
The operation was launched in the wake of the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.
India Today reported that over 80 terrorists have been killed in the precision strikes carried out by Indian armed forces on nine terror camps.
The official number of deaths has yet to be confirmed.