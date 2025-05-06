'PM Modi received intel 3 days before Pahalgam attack': Kharge
What's the story
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was tipped off about a possible terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir days before the Pahalgam attack.
Kharge said the information was what led the PM to cancel his visit to the region.
The Congress leader said an intelligence report was sent to PM Modi three days before the April 22 incident.
However, officials had earlier cited adverse weather forecasts as a reason for postponing the visit.
Accountability
Kharge questions government's preparedness despite intel
"There is an intelligence failure, the government has accepted it and they will resolve it," he said.
He asked why no preventive steps were taken despite prior knowledge of the impending attack.
"I got information that three days before the attack, an intelligence report was sent to PM Modi, and therefore he cancelled his programme to visit Kashmir, I also read this in a newspaper," he alleged.
Questions raised
Kharge demands clarity on attack preparations
Kharge also pointed out that at a recent all-party meet, the Centre had admitted to security lapses in the Pahalgam terror attack.
"They said they would improve it. Our question is when you know about it then why were good arrangements not made?" Kharge asked.
At a recent all-party meeting, the Centre admitted to security lapses regarding the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead.
Official admission
Security lapses acknowledged by central government
The government said local authorities had not alerted security agencies before opening up Baisaran area near Pahalgam, which is usually closed till Amarnath Yatra in June.
Concerns were also raised concerning the delay in response.
According to reports, government officials stated that the site was a 45-minute uphill climb and that no standard operating procedures (SOPs) were in place to address such incidents quickly.