What's the story

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was tipped off about a possible terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir days before the Pahalgam attack.

Kharge said the information was what led the PM to cancel his visit to the region.

The Congress leader said an intelligence report was sent to PM Modi three days before the April 22 incident.

However, officials had earlier cited adverse weather forecasts as a reason for postponing the visit.