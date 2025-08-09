'Baaghi 4' teaser gets 'A' certificate from CBFC
What's the story
The teaser for the upcoming action film Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an 'A' certificate. The one-minute-and-53-second-long teaser is expected to be released sometime next week. Directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu in lead roles.
Wrap-up
Shroff, Bajwa thanked fans after wrapping up shoot
Shroff, who wrapped up the shoot of Baaghi 4 in July, took to Instagram to thank fans for their support. He wrote, "And finally it comes to an end ... thank you for all your love and allowing this franchise to reach so far." Bajwa also shared her thoughts on wrapping up her second Hindi film. She said, "And just like that... it's a wrap. #Baaghi4 — my second Hindi film, a journey stitched together with fire and faith."
Franchise
Everything to know about 'Baaghi 4'
Baaghi 4 is the fourth installment in the popular action franchise, which began with Baaghi in 2016. The first film starred Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, while the sequel was released in 2018 with Disha Patani as the new lead. Baaghi 3 brought back Kapoor, with Patani making a special appearance in a song. The upcoming movie is slated to release on September 5.