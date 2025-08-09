'Baaghi 4' teaser gets 'A' certificate from CBFC

Wrap-up

Shroff, Bajwa thanked fans after wrapping up shoot

Shroff, who wrapped up the shoot of Baaghi 4 in July, took to Instagram to thank fans for their support. He wrote, "And finally it comes to an end ... thank you for all your love and allowing this franchise to reach so far." Bajwa also shared her thoughts on wrapping up her second Hindi film. She said, "And just like that... it's a wrap. #Baaghi4 — my second Hindi film, a journey stitched together with fire and faith."