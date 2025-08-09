When will Salman return as Prem? Sooraj Barjatya reveals
What's the story
Sooraj Barjatya, who has directed classics like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, recently spoke about his plans to bring Salman Khan back as Prem in one of his upcoming projects. Speaking to India Today, he confirmed that they are working on a script, but it will take time to materialize. "Thoda waqt hai (There's still time for that film)," he said.
Script details
Age-appropriate script needed for Khan's character
Barjatya also stressed the need for an age-appropriate script for Khan's (59) character. "We are working on the story of the film with Salman bhai. But we will also have to have an age-appropriate script for the same," he said. Khan has played his iconic character Prem in movies such as Andaz Apna Apna, Judwaa, and Hum Saath Saath Hain, among several others.
New ventures
Barjatya's upcoming film and new show
Meanwhile, Barjatya is busy with his next film, a family entertainer with his signature touch of romance. He hinted at an announcement in November about this project. "It features established actors, but we cannot talk much about it. It's a family drama and a love story," he added. The project reportedly stars Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from films, Barjatya is also gearing up for the launch of his new-age romantic-family drama Mannpasand Ki Shaadi on Colors soon.