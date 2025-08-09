When will Salman return as Prem? Sooraj Barjatya reveals 

Barjatya also stressed the need for an age-appropriate script for Khan's (59) character. "We are working on the story of the film with Salman bhai. But we will also have to have an age-appropriate script for the same," he said. Khan has played his iconic character Prem in movies such as Andaz Apna Apna, Judwaa, and Hum Saath Saath Hain, among several others.

New ventures

Barjatya's upcoming film and new show

Meanwhile, Barjatya is busy with his next film, a family entertainer with his signature touch of romance. He hinted at an announcement in November about this project. "It features established actors, but we cannot talk much about it. It's a family drama and a love story," he added. The project reportedly stars Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from films, Barjatya is also gearing up for the launch of his new-age romantic-family drama Mannpasand Ki Shaadi on Colors soon.