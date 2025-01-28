Sooraj Barjatya creating 'new Prem' for Salman—that 'suits' his age
What's the story
Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who is credited with defining Salman Khan's iconic on-screen character Prem, has revealed that he is planning a new project with the actor.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said that this upcoming film will be more mature than their previous ones.
"It is on the cards," he confirmed when asked about reuniting with Khan.
To note, Barjatya is currently preparing for his OTT debut with Bada Naam Karenge.
Character evolution
Barjatya's new 'Prem' will reflect Khan's age
Barjatya—who first introduced Khan as Bollywood's lover boy in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)—admitted that he has to adapt the character Prem to Khan's age.
"I have to create a new Prem," he said.
He added that creating a new Prem with the same fun, mischief, and family values but on a more mature level is an experiment, taking some time.
"You cannot expect him to do the same thing that we've been doing till now."
Digital venture
Barjatya's OTT debut with 'Bada Naam Karenge'
Apart from his new project with Khan, Barjatya is also foraying into the digital space with Rajshri Productions.
He will be making his debut as a showrunner with Bada Naam Karenge, a love, laughter, and family series that will stream on Sony LIV from February 7.
The series features Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar in lead roles.
Barjatya's Bada Naam Karenge, set against the backdrop of Ujjain and Ratlam, explores themes of self-discovery, relationships, and family bonds.