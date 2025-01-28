What's the story

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who is credited with defining Salman Khan's iconic on-screen character Prem, has revealed that he is planning a new project with the actor.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said that this upcoming film will be more mature than their previous ones.

"It is on the cards," he confirmed when asked about reuniting with Khan.

To note, Barjatya is currently preparing for his OTT debut with Bada Naam Karenge.