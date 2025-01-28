Shah Rukh Khan's Carter Road home 'Amrit' to get makeover
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Carter Road residence, Amrit, is said to be on the verge of redevelopment. The property, located in a posh Mumbai locality, has been a long-standing symbol of the actor and his family.
The building has a terrace flat owned by Khan which he used to use as office space.
An official statement from the actor or his representatives is still awaited.
Property redevelopment
Builders show interest in Khan's property
Speaking to ETimes, Varun Singh, Founder of SquareFeatIndia, said a committee will soon finalize two developers for the project.
"According to brokers in Bandra, recently, 10 builders showed interest in redeveloping this property, of which seven even gave presentations to the society," Singh said.
He added the committee may finalize two developers and assess who is better suited for the redevelopment next week.
Property acquisition
Khan's journey to owning 'Amrit'
Actor-producer Viveck Vaswani revealed how Khan got the property.
He told ToI that after marrying Gauri Khan, the Khans moved into an empty flat of Aziz Mirza in Devdutt, next to The Taj Lands End. But when Mirza's wife quit her TIFR job, they had to move back to Devdutt.
During this tough time, filmmaker Prem Lalwani offered Khan a role in the film Guddu and gave him ₹40L advance to buy a flat which turned out to be Amrit.