Will Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni's legal battle be televised
What's the story
The bitter legal battle between Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon.
It has been more than five weeks since Lively first filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Baldoni, of sexual harassment on set.
She also claimed he started a smear campaign against her after she raised concerns.
Legal actions
Lively-Baldoni legal battle: A series of lawsuits
In response to Lively's allegations, Baldoni filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, which first reported Lively's claims.
Lively then filed a formal lawsuit against Baldoni, two colleagues at his production company Wayfarer, and his publicists.
In a counter-move, Baldoni sued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist for allegedly smearing his name and conspiring to seize control of the film and its promotion.
Trial proceedings
Televised trial unlikely in Lively-Baldoni legal battle
As Lively and Baldoni's legal teams prepare for a pretrial court date on February 12, questions have emerged regarding a televised trial.
Legal expert Gregory Doll, who is not representing either party, mentioned that a televised trial is unlikely since the case was filed in a federal court.
"By filing in federal court, they foreclosed the possibility that there will be any cameras in the proceedings," Doll told PEOPLE.
Case timeline
Trial date and settlement prospects in Lively-Baldoni case
Doll also predicted a trial is unlikely before 2026, given the expected complex and lengthy discovery phase.
He said, "I would put 90% odds you're not going to see anything in 2025."
Despite both parties seemingly determined to go to trial, Doll expects a settlement before it gets there.
"Ninety-two percent of all civil cases settle so odds are overwhelmingly that the case will settle," he added.
Subpoena imminent
Lively and Reynolds face potential $400 million payout
In a new development, Lively and Reynolds are expected to be subpoenaed "imminently" in connection with this lawsuit. If Baldoni wins the case, the couple could potentially face a $400 million payout.
This has led to deposition requests requiring them to provide testimony and submit messages, texts, and emails related to the case.
Meanwhile, Baldoni's legal team recently released raw footage of a scene central to Lively's harassment allegations which contradicts her claims about an inappropriate remark made by Baldoni.