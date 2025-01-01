'Bada Naam Karenge': Sooraj Barjatya's OTT journey begins this February
Acclaimed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who has given us iconic films like Maine Pyar Kiya, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, will be making his digital debut with a new series called Bada Naam Karenge. The romantic drama will premiere on SonyLIV in February. The series stars Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar in lead roles, produced under the banner of Rajshri Productions and directed by Palash Vasvani. The teaser was dropped on Wednesday.
'Bada Naam Karenge' teaser hints at intriguing love story
The teaser for Bada Naam Karenge was shared on social media with a caption that said, "Rediscover love, that takes you back to your roots. This new year, Rajshri Productions and Sony LIV bring to you, a heartwarming tale of love & family." The series centers on the arranged marriage of Rishabh (Ghanshani) and Surbhi (Kaduskar) which takes an unexpected turn because of their pasts.
'Bada Naam Karenge' explores love and tradition
The official synopsis of Bada Naam Karenge indicates that the series will delve into the relationship between Rishabh and Surbhi as they come to terms with their arranged marriage. The story asks: "Will they listen to their hearts, or honor the sacred traditions guiding their lives?" This fascinating premise paves the way for an interesting take on love and tradition in modern-day society.
Barjatya expressed excitement over his OTT debut
Barjatya, who is the showrunner of Bada Naam Karenge, said he was excited about the series. He said, "This series holds a special place in my heart. With Bada Naam Karenge, we delve into the beauty of relationships, the depth of love, and the strength of family values." "It's about finding balance amidst life's changing dynamics...Collaborating with Sony LIV has been a wonderful experience," he added.