Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bada Naam Karenge", a new series by Sooraj Barjatya, is set to make its debut on Sony LIV this February.

The show, which explores the complexities of an arranged marriage between Rishabh and Surbhi, aims to highlight the balance between love, tradition, and family values in modern society.

Barjatya, excited about his OTT journey, believes the series holds a special place in his heart. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bada Naam Karenge': Sooraj Barjatya's OTT journey begins this February

By Tanvi Gupta 04:57 pm Jan 01, 202504:57 pm

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who has given us iconic films like Maine Pyar Kiya, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, will be making his digital debut with a new series called Bada Naam Karenge. The romantic drama will premiere on SonyLIV in February. The series stars Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar in lead roles, produced under the banner of Rajshri Productions and directed by Palash Vasvani. The teaser was dropped on Wednesday.

Teaser release

'Bada Naam Karenge' teaser hints at intriguing love story

The teaser for Bada Naam Karenge was shared on social media with a caption that said, "Rediscover love, that takes you back to your roots. This new year, Rajshri Productions and Sony LIV bring to you, a heartwarming tale of love & family." The series centers on the arranged marriage of Rishabh (Ghanshani) and Surbhi (Kaduskar) which takes an unexpected turn because of their pasts.

Plot exploration

'Bada Naam Karenge' explores love and tradition

The official synopsis of Bada Naam Karenge indicates that the series will delve into the relationship between Rishabh and Surbhi as they come to terms with their arranged marriage. The story asks: "Will they listen to their hearts, or honor the sacred traditions guiding their lives?" This fascinating premise paves the way for an interesting take on love and tradition in modern-day society.

Director's statement

Barjatya expressed excitement over his OTT debut

Barjatya, who is the showrunner of Bada Naam Karenge, said he was excited about the series. He said, "This series holds a special place in my heart. With Bada Naam Karenge, we delve into the beauty of relationships, the depth of love, and the strength of family values." "It's about finding balance amidst life's changing dynamics...Collaborating with Sony LIV has been a wonderful experience," he added.