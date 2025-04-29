What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial security meeting at his New Delhi residence on Tuesday.

The main focus of this high-level meeting is to analyze the fallout of the latest Pahalgam terror strike and review the current security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Chief of Air Staff Amar Preet Singh were also present.