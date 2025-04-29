Modi chairs high-level meeting with defense chiefs to review security
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial security meeting at his New Delhi residence on Tuesday.
The main focus of this high-level meeting is to analyze the fallout of the latest Pahalgam terror strike and review the current security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Chief of Air Staff Amar Preet Singh were also present.
Follow-up
CCS to convene tomorrow for national security
The meeting was held a day before the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the government's top decision-making body on national security, meets for the second time in a week.
This will be followed by another meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), NDTV reported.
The committee includes Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Health Minister JP Nadda.
Following the CCS and CCPA, the Economic Affairs Committee will also meet.
Diplomatic measures
India revokes visas for Pakistani nationals
Since the Pahalgam attack on April 22, India has implemented various diplomatic actions in response to the terror attack and Pakistan's sustained sponsorship of cross-border terrorism.
In the first round of responses, Delhi canceled all visas granted to Pakistani nationals, excluding Pakistani Hindus and those with long-term stay approvals. Medical visas were also canceled.
Consequently, all notified visas granted to Pakistani nationals lapsed on April 27, resulting in a heavy exodus at border crossings, including the Attari-Wagah checkpoint.
Treaty suspension
India suspends Indus Waters Treaty amid diplomatic tensions
As part of further diplomatic restrictions on Pakistan, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a vital water-sharing agreement that supplies Pakistan nearly 85% of its water supply.
This has incited strong reactions from Islamabad, which has called it "an act of war."
In retaliation, Pakistan has revoked all visas for Indian nationals, and expelled hundreds from its territory.