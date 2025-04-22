What's the story

United States Vice President JD Vance has announced the finalization of a trade deal between the US and India.

His announcement came at a function in Jaipur, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"America and India have officially finalized the terms of reference for the trade negotiations," he added, offering an update on the ongoing trade talks between the two nations after the 26% reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump.