What's the story

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has slammed the Narendra Modi-led government's Waqf Amendment Bill, which was tabled by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

He accused the government of attempting to "dilute the Constitution" through the legislation.

Gogoi argued that the bill was aimed at defaming minority communities, dividing Indian society, and disenfranchising minorities.

He also rejected claims by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rijiju about a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) discussion on the bill.