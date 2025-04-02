Ayodhya-style Ram temple to come up in West Bengal's Nandigram
What's the story
Nandigram, the political bastion of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, will soon have a temple for Lord Ram.
This is surprising considering Banerjee has historically opposed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Hindutva agenda and the Jai Shri Ram chants.
The Ayodhya-style temple's foundation stone will be laid by BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari on April 6, Ram Navami day.
Political shift
Adhikari, once a close ally of Banerjee, now her rival
Adhikari was once a close ally of Banerjee but now is one of her fiercest opponents.
He will lay the Ram temple's foundation stone in Nandigram on April 6.
The site has been historic in WB's political history—it was here that Banerjee fought against the CPM government and won power for her party.
Ironically, Adhikari had earlier served as MP from Tamluk, which includes the Nandigram Assembly segment.
Temple plans
Adhikari's announcement and temple details
Adhikari declared at a public meeting in March that work on the Ram temple will start on April 6.
He urged thousands of women to assemble at the site, blowing conch shells and carrying sacred pots.
The proposed temple will come up on about 1.5 acres of land, representing the devotion of crores of devout Hindus of the state to Lord Ram, according to Adhikari.
TMC response
TMC's criticism of Adhikari's temple project
Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has hit out at Adhikari and his temple project, calling it an attempt to retaliate against Digha's Jagannath Temple.
TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh alleged that the temple's land was sold to Adhikari at a pittance by its original owners when he was with their party with an intention of constructing a hospital in memory of Nandigram police firing victims.
Adhikari has refuted the allegations, saying funds are being diverted from his MLALADS funds.
Political battleground
Nandigram's historical significance in Banerjee's political journey
Nandigram has been an important location in Banerjee's political career.
It was here that she spearheaded a bloody anti-land acquisition movement against the Left Front government in 2007, leading to 14 deaths and propelling her to political stardom.
The same place witnessed Banerjee's battle against Adhikari in the 2021 Assembly election, which she lost by a mere 2,000 votes.