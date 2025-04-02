What's the story

Nandigram, the political bastion of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, will soon have a temple for Lord Ram.

This is surprising considering Banerjee has historically opposed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Hindutva agenda and the Jai Shri Ram chants.

The Ayodhya-style temple's foundation stone will be laid by BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari on April 6, Ram Navami day.