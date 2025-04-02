'If Waqf bill passed, we'll start nationwide movement': Muslim body
What's the story
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), a major organization representing Muslims in India, has registered its strong protest against the newly proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha.
AIMPLB spokesperson Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas termed the bill as discriminatory and communally inspired.
If it is passed, they would launch a countrywide movement against it and use all legal and constitutional provisions available to them, he warned.
Legal threats
AIMPLB leaders threaten legal action over bill
Ilyas further criticized the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), saying it didn't take into account points made by opposition members.
AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Mohammed Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi also registered objections to the bill; he called the JPC a "hoax and fraud."
"It should not be assumed that we have lost the battle. We have just begun. We will go to court. We will not rest until this law is withdrawn," AIMPLB member Md Adeeb said.
Government's stance
Union Minister defends Waqf Amendment Bill
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the Waqf Amendment Bill, saying it was in the nation's interest.
He alleged that opposition parties were opposing it for political reasons and urged them to base their opposition on logic.
Rijiju maintained that this bill was introduced after due consideration and preparation and highlighted the government's confidence in its potential to benefit all citizens, including Muslims.
Political showdown
Opposition parties prepare to challenge Waqf Amendment Bill
The Waqf Amendment Bill, intended to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, will be discussed in Parliament today.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has vowed strong resistance to the bill, describing it as "targeted legislation" and "fundamentally against the Constitutional provisions."
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal defended the bill, saying it would benefit poor and marginalized Muslims and emphasizing its socio-economic impact.
Legislative changes
Proposed amendments to Waqf Amendment Bill
The proposed amendments seek to tackle issues in the regulation and management of Waqf properties by improving their administration and management.
They include renaming the Act, updating the definition of Waqf, improving the registration process, and enhancing the use of technology in the management of Waqf records.
However, both the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc appear unlikely to reach a bipartisan consensus on this legislation.