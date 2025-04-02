What's the story

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), a major organization representing Muslims in India, has registered its strong protest against the newly proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha.

AIMPLB spokesperson Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas termed the bill as discriminatory and communally inspired.

If it is passed, they would launch a countrywide movement against it and use all legal and constitutional provisions available to them, he warned.