'Even Parliament was claimed as Waqf, Modi stopped it': Rijiju
What's the story
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has strongly defended the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha.
Presenting the bill, he credited PM Narendra Modi for preventing a "Parliament takeover" by the Waqf.
He alleged that if not for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s coming to power in 2014, lands around Parliament and airports would have been given to the waqf by the Congress-led UPA government.
'UPA denotified 123 properties and handed them to Waqf Board'
"A case ongoing since 1970 in Delhi involved several properties, including the CGO Complex and the Parliament building. The Delhi Waqf Board had claimed these as Waqf properties. The case was in court, but at that time, the UPA government denotified 123 properties and handed them over to the Waqf Board," he said.
"If we had not introduced this amendment today, even the Parliament building we are sitting in could have been claimed as Waqf property," he justified.
Shah defends bill
Also defending the bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it was at the opposition's insistence that a Joint Parliamentary Committee—which had been tasked last year with reviewing the original Waqf Amendment Bill—be formed.
"We do not have a committee like the Congress. 'Congress ke zamane mein committee hoti thi jo thappa lagati thi'. Our committee discusses, deliberates on the basis of discussions, and makes changes. If the changes are not to be accepted, then what is the point?"
Opposition's walkout seen as evasion by Rijiju
The government has given eight hours for discussion on the amended Waqf bill, which has faced strong opposition from several Muslim organizations.
Rijiju termed the opposition's walkout an excuse to avoid discussion on a bill that would empower the government over waqf properties and resolving disputes.
He added that even the Christian community stands by this legislation.
Proposed changes to Waqf bill spark controversy
Among the amendments to the Waqf bill is an amendment to the composition of waqf boards, which would require non-Muslims as members.
It also makes it mandatory for every waqf property to be registered on a central database within six months of the law being enforced. However, it grants the Waqf Tribunal the power to extend the time under certain conditions.
Most NDA allies are likely to back the Bill in this Parliament session, which concludes on April 4.
What does waqf mean
Waqfs are properties dedicated exclusively for religious or charitable purposes under Islamic law.
It can be used to maintain mosques and cemeteries, build educational institutions and healthcare facilities, or provide financial assistance to the destitute and disabled.
Any other use or sale of the property is strictly prohibited.
The Waqf Act of 1995 was enacted to regulate the management of Waqf Properties (religious endowments) in India.