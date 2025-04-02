What's the story

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to amend existing laws on the administration of Waqf properties, has been tabled in Lok Sabha by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

After its introduction, an exhaustive eight-hour debate will be held.

Introducing the Bill, Rijiju said, "I want to say...the discussion that has taken place on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Joint Committee of both the Houses has never been done in the parliamentary history. I thank and congratulate all."