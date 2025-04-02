What's the story

The Lok Sabha is all set for a heated battle as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is scheduled for discussion on Wednesday.

It will be taken up for debate in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, said an eight-hour debate has been approved by the Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of support from key allies.