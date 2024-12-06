High-level probe launched after cash bundle found in Rajya Sabha
A high-level investigation has been launched after a cash bundle was found on the seat of Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha. Officials from security agencies, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, and senior MPs will be monitoring this probe. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the House on Friday that a bundle of currency notes was found at seat number 222 during a routine anti-sabotage inspection on Thursday. This seat is assigned to Singhvi.
Singhvi denies knowledge of cash, sparks political uproar
"Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222," Dhankhar informed the MPs. Singhvi has denied any knowledge of the cash, saying he only carries a single ₹500 note when going to the Rajya Sabha. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has opposed naming Singhvi before the probe ends, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda called for a thorough investigation as it "hurts the dignity of the House."
Congress accuses BJP of diversion, Shiv Sena supports probe
Every day following parliamentary sessions, security authorities conduct anti-sabotage checks, and things left behind by MPs are often discovered. These goods are then turned in at the Rajya Sabha Secretariat's "lost and found" counter. The Secretariat in turn informs the House chairman. Dhankhar stated that he expected someone to claim the money notes, but no one has so far. "Does it reflect the state of the economy that people can afford to forget it," he asked.
Singhvi's response
Singhvi has vehemently denied that the cash is his, stating, "I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I never heard of it. I reached the inside of the House yesterday at 12.57pm." "The House rose at 1pm. From 1 to 1:30pm, I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen. At 1:30 pm, I left Parliament. So my total stay in the House yesterday was 3 minutes, and my stay in the canteen was 30 minutes," he added.