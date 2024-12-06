Summarize Simplifying... In short A high-level investigation has been initiated after a bundle of cash was found on a seat in the Rajya Sabha, India's upper house of Parliament.

The discovery was made during routine post-session checks by security officials.

The seat's occupant, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, denies any knowledge of the money, stating he was in the house for only three minutes and carries only a single ₹500 note.

The incident has sparked controversy, with party leaders calling for a thorough probe. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The cash was found after the House adjourned

High-level probe launched after cash bundle found in Rajya Sabha

By Chanshimla Varah 06:31 pm Dec 06, 202406:31 pm

What's the story A high-level investigation has been launched after a cash bundle was found on the seat of Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha. Officials from security agencies, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, and senior MPs will be monitoring this probe. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the House on Friday that a bundle of currency notes was found at seat number 222 during a routine anti-sabotage inspection on Thursday. This seat is assigned to Singhvi.

Denial and controversy

Singhvi denies knowledge of cash, sparks political uproar

"Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222," Dhankhar informed the MPs. Singhvi has denied any knowledge of the cash, saying he only carries a single ₹500 note when going to the Rajya Sabha. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has opposed naming Singhvi before the probe ends, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda called for a thorough investigation as it "hurts the dignity of the House."

Accusations and support

Congress accuses BJP of diversion, Shiv Sena supports probe

Every day following parliamentary sessions, security authorities conduct anti-sabotage checks, and things left behind by MPs are often discovered. These goods are then turned in at the Rajya Sabha Secretariat's "lost and found" counter. The Secretariat in turn informs the House chairman. Dhankhar stated that he expected someone to claim the money notes, but no one has so far. "Does it reflect the state of the economy that people can afford to forget it," he asked.

Minister's stance

Singhvi's response

Singhvi has vehemently denied that the cash is his, stating, "I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I never heard of it. I reached the inside of the House yesterday at 12.57pm." "The House rose at 1pm. From 1 to 1:30pm, I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen. At 1:30 pm, I left Parliament. So my total stay in the House yesterday was 3 minutes, and my stay in the canteen was 30 minutes," he added.