Even opposition backs Waqf bill in private, claims Kiren Rijiju
What's the story
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. The bill seeks to amend the 1995 Waqf Act and deal with problems in the management of Waqf properties.
The opposition has unanimously decided to vote against it, but Union Minister Kiren Rijiju claimed many opposition members privately support the bill.
"Those who are opposing it are doing so for political reasons. Many Congress leaders and opposition parties privately say this....bill is needed," he said.
Allegations
Rijiju accuses opposition of political motives
Rijiju has alleged that the opposition is resisting it because of the vote bank.
"People will remember this bill, which was introduced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule, that looks after the poorest Muslims in the country," he added.
Rijiju emphasized that this legislation aims to benefit India's poorest Muslims and curb misuse of power by the Waqf Board.
Criticism
Opposition raises concerns over bill's provisions
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, seeking to improve the management of Waqf properties, has been criticized by opposition parties as unconstitutional and discriminatory toward Muslims.
The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha in August 2024 and was sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).
The JPC cleared 14 amendments while rejecting 44 proposed by opposition MPs, who have alleged that the government is rushing ahead with the bill.
Provisions
Key provisions and opposition's concerns
Opposition parties have objected to several provisions, including increased centralization of control over waqf properties and potential implications for local administration.
Key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill include renaming the Waqf Act, updating definitions of waqf, reforming registration process and using technology to manage waqf records.
The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) allocated just eight hours for discussion on this contentious bill, despite the opposition demanding 12.
Numbers
How are the numbers looking
The BJP-led Centre is confident of passing the bill due to its majority in Lok Sabha.
The current NDA has 293 members, with BJP having 240 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.
Its key partners, the TDP and JDU, have 16 and 12 MPs, respectively.
With its partners' numbers, the NDA is anticipated to receive 295 votes, comfortably above the majority mark of 272.
The Congress and its allies have approximately 234 votes.