What's the story

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. The bill seeks to amend the 1995 Waqf Act and deal with problems in the management of Waqf properties.

The opposition has unanimously decided to vote against it, but Union Minister Kiren Rijiju claimed many opposition members privately support the bill.

"Those who are opposing it are doing so for political reasons. Many Congress leaders and opposition parties privately say this....bill is needed," he said.