What's the story

The amended Waqf Bill, which was sent to a joint parliamentary committee in August 2024, will reportedly be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju would address the House and seek approval for its passage after the discussion.

The bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, improve management and administration of Waqf properties in India, and enhance efficiency by introducing changes like renaming the Act and updating definitions.