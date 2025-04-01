Does BJP-led NDA have numbers needed to pass Waqf Bill
What's the story
The amended Waqf Bill, which was sent to a joint parliamentary committee in August 2024, will reportedly be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju would address the House and seek approval for its passage after the discussion.
The bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, improve management and administration of Waqf properties in India, and enhance efficiency by introducing changes like renaming the Act and updating definitions.
Parliamentary support
NDA's Lok Sabha majority bolsters Waqf Bill's prospects
Per reports, major National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies are likely to support it since their suggestions have been incorporated.
The BJP-NDA has a strong presence in the Lok Sabha, with the BJP having 240 MPs and additional support from allies including the Janata Dal (United), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Shiv Sena, and Lok Janshakti Party.
Sources, however, told India Today TV that Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) will decide only after reviewing its official copy.
Parties
Which other parties have supported the bill
The party had pushed for the repeal of several retroactive provisions in the Bill, particularly the elimination of the "Waqf by user" principle.
Like the JDU, Rashtriya Lok Morcha leader Upendra Kushwaha also stated that his party will decide its position after reviewing the bill.
Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi had previously supported amending the Waqf bill and criticized those protesting against it in Patna.
Upper house
Rajya Sabha support crucial for Waqf Bill's passage
In the Rajya Sabha, the NDA currently has a strength of 123 MPs, including 98 BJP members.
The Rajya Sabha has 236 members, so 119 MPs' support is required for a majority.
In the Lok Sabha, however, the BJP has 240 MPs of the total 293 NDA MPs.
The opposition INDIA coalition has 234 seats, including the Congress party's 99 seats.
Opposition concerns
Opposition parties challenge Waqf Bill's constitutionality
Opposition parties have vehemently opposed the Waqf Bill, slamming it as unconstitutional and against the interest of the Muslim community.
Several leading Muslim organizations have been rallying support against the bill.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized this bill as an unconstitutional and "grave violation" of Article 14, 25, 26 and 29 of the Indian Constitution.
"If no non-Hindu can become a member in the Hindu Endowment Board, then why are you making a non-Muslim here?" Owaisi told reporters.