Uttarakhand renames 11 places; Akhilesh Yadav says, 'call state UP-2'
What's the story
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the renaming of 11 places across Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts on Monday.
The new names seek to honor Hindu deities and mythological figures as well as prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders.
However, the move has been met with backlash from opposition leaders such as Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who accused the government of prioritizing name changes over real issues.
Political reaction
Yadav mocks renaming effort
The SP chief ridiculed the renaming drive, saying, "Uttarakhand ka naam bhi Uttar Pradesh-2 kar dijiye" (Why not rename Uttarakhand as Uttar Pradesh-2?).
Uttarakhand belonged to UP till November 9, 2000.
Congress MP Imran Masood also slammed the ruling BJP for concentrating on name changes rather than addressing the real problems of the state.
"Uttarakhand is in dire straits. These leaders are indulging in politics of renaming. They do nothing except change names."
Official statement
Here's what Dhami said while announcing the name changes
"The names...are being changed in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture and heritage. They are being named after great men who contributed to Indian culture and its preservation," Dhami said in his announcement.
As per the changes, Aurangzebpur in Haridwar will be renamed Shivaji Nagar, Gajiwali will be called Arya Nagar, Chandpur to Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Mohammadpur Jat to Mohanpur Jat, Khanpur to Shri Krishnapur, Khanpur Kursali to Ambedkar Nagar, Idrishpur to Nandpur, and Akbarpur Fajalpur to Vijaynagar.
Twitter Post
Check out the full list here
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweets, "Aurangzebpur of Haridwar district will now be known as Shivaji Nagar... In accordance with public sentiments, the names of various places located in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital and Uddham Singh Nagar districts have been changed." pic.twitter.com/CjhDMTcQ4D— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 31, 2025
Endorsement
Support from local leader
Siding with Dhami, some local leaders hailed the move as reflecting the Sanatan culture.
"This is historic and should be appreciated...I welcome the step," Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple Acharya Dr. Vipin Joshi said.
The BJP called it a "historic decision."
"This decision will inspire people by honoring...personalities who contributed to the preservation of Indian culture, while on the other hand, it will also make them aware of the atrocities committed by foreign invaders," said Manveer Chauhan, the BJP's media in-charge.