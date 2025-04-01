What's the story

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the renaming of 11 places across Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts on Monday.

The new names seek to honor Hindu deities and mythological figures as well as prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders.

However, the move has been met with backlash from opposition leaders such as Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who accused the government of prioritizing name changes over real issues.