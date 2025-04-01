'It is a need': Yogi defends bulldozer actions in UP
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has defended his government's controversial "bulldozer model." He clarified that this approach is not an achievement but a necessity for the state.
In an exclusive interview with PTI, he stated, "Look, this is not an achievement; this is a need here (Uttar Pradesh)."
Adityanath emphasized that the bulldozer serves the dual purposes of infrastructure development and encroachment removal.
Dual purpose
'Bulldozer can provide infrastructure as well as remove encroachment'
Adityanath explained the twofold utility of the bulldozer: "Even today, if there is any encroachment anywhere, then [the] bulldozer is used to clear it."
"So, the bulldozer can provide infrastructure as well as remove encroachment, and I think we have taught people to use it in a better way."
In such a case, in 2024, 1,800 structures were razed in Akbarnagar, Lucknow, for encroaching upon the riverbanks.
Legal consequences
Adityanath warns against lawlessness
Adityanath also warned those who take the law into their own hands. Such people will be dealt with within the law, he said.
"Some people need to be dealt with in a language they understand," he reiterated his position on strict enforcement of laws and rules.
This comes amid criticism, including from the Supreme Court, over the state's bulldozer actions.