What's the story

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has defended his government's controversial "bulldozer model." He clarified that this approach is not an achievement but a necessity for the state.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, he stated, "Look, this is not an achievement; this is a need here (Uttar Pradesh)."

Adityanath emphasized that the bulldozer serves the dual purposes of infrastructure development and encroachment removal.