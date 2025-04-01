'No involvement': Court quashes bus attack case against Raj Thackeray
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has quashed a criminal case against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in connection with an attack on a state transport bus in 2008.
The Aurangabad bench of the HC stated that there was no direct evidence connecting Thackeray to the alleged incident of mischief, unlawful assembly, and damage to public property in Parli, Beed district.
Attack details
Incident and its aftermath
The case originated from an attack on a state transport bus traveling from Parali to Gangakhed near Dharmapuri on October 22, 2008.
Unknown people allegedly shouting pro-Thackeray slogans broke the front glass of the bus by pelting stones.
Thackeray was initially made an accused for his speeches inciting his followers' activities but was later exonerated of direct involvement in this case.
Legal interpretation
Court's ruling on Thackeray's involvement
The court said actual mischief or damage to public property cannot be premised on abetment.
It stressed that there was no specific exhortation in Thackeray's speech to his followers to cause damage.
Since the chargesheet didn't include any such statement made by Thackeray, it would be an abuse of the process of law if he were asked to face trial.
Clarification
Court's clarification on the incident
The court clarified that Thackeray wasn't present at the scene at the time. It further noted that the co-accused were members of his political party.
The prosecution had initially included Thackeray as an accused based on his speeches but later confined itself to abetment under Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code.
A series of speeches by Thackeray in 2008 had also led to attacks on migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
This move led to widespread protests in Maharashtra.