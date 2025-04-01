What's the story

The Bombay High Court has quashed a criminal case against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in connection with an attack on a state transport bus in 2008.

The Aurangabad bench of the HC stated that there was no direct evidence connecting Thackeray to the alleged incident of mischief, unlawful assembly, and damage to public property in Parli, Beed district.