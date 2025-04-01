What's the story

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has slammed comments by Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, that the landlocked Northeast region could present an opportunity for its economic expansion.

On his visit to China, Yunus said, "The seven sisters...They are a landlocked region...They have no way to reach out to the ocean."

He called Bangladesh the "only guardian of the ocean" in the region and said this could be a huge opportunity for China's extension to South Asia.