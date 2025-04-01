Dhaka invites China to 'extend' economy through Northeast; region reacts
What's the story
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has slammed comments by Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, that the landlocked Northeast region could present an opportunity for its economic expansion.
On his visit to China, Yunus said, "The seven sisters...They are a landlocked region...They have no way to reach out to the ocean."
He called Bangladesh the "only guardian of the ocean" in the region and said this could be a huge opportunity for China's extension to South Asia.
Statement
Sarma underscores vulnerability of Northeast India
Sarma has strongly rejected the statement, calling it "offensive and strongly condemnable."
Sarma reiterated that Yunus's comments bring to light the long-standing vulnerability narrative surrounding India's strategic "Chicken's Neck" corridor.
He argued that historically, even some anti-national elements within India have dangerously proposed to sever this critical corridor to physically cut off the Northeast from the mainland.
The Chicken's Neck is a narrow corridor of land connecting India's northeastern states to the rest of India.
Connectivity
Need for improved connectivity and alternative routes
Sarma emphasized the urgent need for better railway and road networks, under and around the Chicken's Neck.
He pushed for alternative routes connecting Northeast India with the mainland, completely bypassing this corridor.
"Additionally, exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to mainland India, effectively bypassing the Chicken's Neck, should be prioritized. Though this may pose significant engineering challenges, it is achievable with determination and innovation."
Twitter Post
Watch the viral video here
Mohd Yunus says in Beijing that 7 states of India's north east have no sea access
Bangladesh is the "guardian of the sea" and invites China to make this area an "extension"
The so called democratic uprising in Bangladesh was always an attack against India pic.twitter.com/EoEQIIS8Gp
Tripura
Time for India to make route to ocean: Trupira leader
Pradyot Manikya, who leads the Tipra Motha party in Tripura, has now also reacted.
Like Sarma, he said it is time for India to make a route to the ocean.
"India's biggest mistake was to let go of the port in 1947 despite the hill people living there wanting to be a part of the indian union....Let's not forget Tripura is only a few miles away from the port he (Yunus) is speaking away," he said.
Political response
Congress party echoes concerns over Yunus's statement
The Congress party too has raised concerns over Yunus's statement, calling it "very dangerous" for the security of Northeast India.
Pawan Khera, head of media and publicity department of Congress, alleged that the Bangladesh government is inviting China to encircle India.
"The government is not watching Manipur, and China has established a village in Arunachal Pradesh. Our foreign policy is in such a deplorable state that the country...is now busy trying to surround us," he said.