What's the story

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered a probe into the allegations leveled by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

The cricket franchise accused HCA of using "blackmailing tactics" to demand free tickets.

In response to the allegations, Reddy has asked Vigilance Chief Kothakota Srinivas to conduct a thorough inquiry and take strict action if any wrongdoing is found.