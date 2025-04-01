SRH alleges harassment for free tickets; Telangana CM orders probe
What's the story
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered a probe into the allegations leveled by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).
The cricket franchise accused HCA of using "blackmailing tactics" to demand free tickets.
In response to the allegations, Reddy has asked Vigilance Chief Kothakota Srinivas to conduct a thorough inquiry and take strict action if any wrongdoing is found.
Allegations
SRH accuses HCA of coercion for complimentary tickets
Sunrisers Hyderabad has accused HCA of pressuring them to provide more complimentary tickets. They wrote to the BCCI and IPL Governing Council in this regard.
The franchise has threatened to think about relocating its home matches if such practices continue.
"All these unprofessional threats and actions by HCA, especially by the HCA president, make it evident that you don't want Sunrisers to play at your stadium," said SRH's General Manager Srinath TB in an email.
Denial
HCA president denies allegations, SRH threatens to relocate
However, HCA President A Jagan Mohan Rao has refuted all allegations made by Sunrisers Hyderabad. He said no such demands were made to the franchise.
He said the allegations are a malicious campaign by certain individuals to tarnish the reputation of HCA.
Despite HCA's refutation, reports state that Sunrisers Hyderabad are mulling a relocation and are unlikely to play their IPL 2025 matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad due to the ongoing issues.
Investigation
Inquiry into HCA's alleged harassment of SRH
The investigation into the purported harassment by HCA officials has been handed over to senior IPS officer Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy.
The inquiry was initiated after media reports emerged that HCA representatives locked a box on match day unless extra tickets were given.
"We pay the appropriate rent for the stadium, and during IPL, it is under our jurisdiction," Srinath said in his email to HCA.