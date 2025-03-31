BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar praises Tharoor for supporting Modi's vaccine diplomacy
What's the story
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Kerala chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has commended Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his recent endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy.
Chandrasekhar expressed his gratitude to Tharoor and other Congress leaders for their change of heart on India's diplomatic stance during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
He emphasized that even Congress leaders have now begun to accept this fact.
Praise
Tharoor lauds India's vaccine diplomacy
Tharoor recently praised the Indian government's 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, which was launched amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an article for The Week, he called India's vaccine diplomacy a major success at the time.
He pointed out, "India's vaccine diplomacy during the COVID pandemic stands out from amid the horrors of that time as a powerful example of international leadership rooted in responsibility and solidarity."
Global impact
Tharoor's recognition of India's international leadership
Tharoor further stressed that India's vaccine diplomacy improved its image abroad and was globally acknowledged, cementing its position as a responsible global leader.
He noted, "By delivering made-in-India vaccines to over 100 nations, India demonstrated its capacity to extend a helping hand when it mattered most."
In his article, Tharoor emphasized India's work in addressing immediate health concerns while nurturing long-term international cooperation through global platforms, including GAVI, the Quad, the Pan Africa E-Network, etc.
Global cooperation
Tharoor emphasizes India's role in global health crisis
He recognized that "our efforts were not limited merely to the provision of vaccines but extended to sending Indian military doctors to Nepal, Maldives, and Kuwait."
Tharoor had earlier also praised PM Modi's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
"I am still wiping the egg off my face because I am one person in the parliamentary debate who actually criticized the Indian position at the time back in February 2022," Tharoor said.