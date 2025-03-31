What's the story

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Kerala chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has commended Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his recent endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy.

Chandrasekhar expressed his gratitude to Tharoor and other Congress leaders for their change of heart on India's diplomatic stance during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He emphasized that even Congress leaders have now begun to accept this fact.