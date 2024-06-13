Next Article

Anar arrived in Kolkata for medical treatment on May 12

Bangladesh MP Anar was smothered using pillow before being dismembered

By Chanshimla Varah 11:15 am Jun 13, 202411:15 am

What's the story More gruesome details into how Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar was murdered and then dismembered in Kolkata have surfaced nearly a month after his death. Anar arrived in Kolkata for medical treatment on May 12 and disappeared two days later. Now, one of the suspects, Mohammad Siyam Hussain, informed investigators that the MP was smothered with a pillow shortly after entering a flat in New Town, Kolkata.

Investigation progress

Investigation unveils gruesome details of MP's murder

Hussian, who was arrested last week in Nepal for his alleged role in the murder, revealed that Anar's body parts were placed in plastic bags and discarded in various parts of New Town, Bagjola Canal, and near the Bangladesh border. The crime came to light when Gopal Biswas, an acquaintance of Anar, reported him missing on May 18. Biswas stated that Anar had arrived in Kolkata on May 12 and disappeared after leaving for a doctor's appointment on May 13.

Prime suspect

Woman involved in MP's murder

The prime suspect, Akhtaruzzaman Shahin, an American citizen, is believed to have orchestrated the murder over a payment dispute. Anar was allegedly lured to the New Town apartment, which Shahin allegedly owns, using a Bangladeshi woman, Shilanti Rahman. She is believed to be Shahin's girlfriend. This suspicion of the MP being "honey-trapped" appeared to be corroborated by Hussain, who admitted that a woman also helped in the politician's killing.

Suspects and clues

Arrests and interrogations shed light on MP's murder

On June 9, state Crime Investigation Department (CID) recovered human bone fragments near a canal in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. Following this discovery, they interrogated Hussain, who was extradited to India after his arrest in Nepal. The CID also questioned a butcher believed to have dismembered Anar's body. Preliminary investigations suggest that Shahin paid approximately ₹5 crore to those involved in the crime.