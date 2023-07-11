World

Nepal: Helicopter carrying 6, including 5 Mexicans, crashes; all dead

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 11, 2023 | 03:17 pm 2 min read

Nepal: Helicopter carrying 6 crashes at Solukhumbu

A Manang Air helicopter, which went missing in Nepal near Mount Everest with six people on board, crashed at Lamjura of Likhupike Rural Municipality in Solukhumbu district on Tuesday, killing everyone, according to the Hindustan Times. According to reports, the bodies have been recovered from the crash site. The chopper was carrying five Mexican nationals and pilot Chet B Gurung.

Helicopter crashed probably after hitting tree on hilltop

The helicopter wreckage has reportedly been found at the border of Likhu PK village council and Dudhkunda Municipality-2, commonly called Lamajura Danda. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Koshi province, Rajeshnath Bastola, claimed five bodies were earlier recovered by villagers, but their identities are yet to be ascertained, per ANI. Meanwhile, officials reportedly said the helicopter probably hit a tree on a hilltop.

Five passengers, captain was onboard helicopter

The crash was first reported by villagers, who said the wreckage was found at Chihandanda in Lamjura of Bhakanje village. "The chopper was en route to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and got disconnected with...control tower at around 10:00am," said Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, there were six people on board: five passengers and the pilot, captain Gurung.

Check Twitter Post by Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal

Know about the helicopter

The helicopter was operated by the Kathmandu-based private company Manang Air. The airline has been flying helicopters for commercial air transportation within Nepalese territory under the regulations of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal. According to the Himalayan Times, the helicopter was piloted by senior captain Gurung. Senior officials at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) reported that a thorough assessment was still pending.

Nepal known for plane crashes

Nepal, home to the world's highest peaks, has a history of aviation mishaps due to harsh alpine weather and airstrips. In January, a Yeti Airlines passenger jet carrying 72 passengers crashed near Pokhara. A US-Bangla Airlines flight crashed in 2018 at Tribhuvan International Airport, killing 51 passengers. Similarly, a Tara Air plane crashed in May 2022, killing all 22 people on board.

